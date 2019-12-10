|
Catherine A. Manegold
Cincinnati - beloved daughter of the late Faustin and Ann Manegold (nee Schehl), loving sister of Christopher (the late Barbara), Dr. Mark (Susan) and Edward (Mary Lou) Manegold, cherished and devoted aunt of Rachel (Terrance) Clayton, Elliot (Erin) Manegold, Dr. Ellen, Phillip and Henry Manegold, also survived by numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins. Cathy retired from Procter and Gamble. Cathy passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the age of 66. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, December 14 at 10:30 AM at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205. Family will greet friends at 9:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Lawrence Church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019