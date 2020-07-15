Catherine Ann Flannery
Delhi Township - Catherine Ann Flannery. Beloved wife of the late Bart Flannery. Dear mother of Trina (Jim) Miller, Pat (Hal) Menz, Bart Flannery, Laura (Don) Steinke and Maureen (Greg) Owens. Loving grandmother of Shawn, Eric, Sheila; Matt, Michael, Kelly, Kevin and Katie, 11 Great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Devoted sister of the late Mary Barnhost, Lawrence and Robert Pope. Passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Age 95 years. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to the Cleveland Public Library for the Ohio Library for the Blind and Physically Disabled www.cpl.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com