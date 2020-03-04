|
|
Catherine Back
Cincinnati - Back, Catherine (nee Metz), devoted wife of the late Robert Back, loving mother of Judy (Gary) Bufler, the late Tim (Sheila, living) Back, cherished grandmother of Dawn (Shawn) Fulford, Chris (Amy) Bufler, Rob Back, great grandmother of Braxton, Cadence, Aubrey Bufler and Vivienne, Lydia Fulford, dear sister of Dolores Bosse, Thomas Metz, Eunice Miller, Bill Metz, the late Rosyln Volk, Lucille Hilbert, Rosemary Moester, Harry, James, Paul and Anthony Metz. Passed away March 3, 2020 at the age of 96. Visitation Monday March 9 at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 9 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr. Suite 220 Mason, Ohio 45040, Cheering for Charity, P.O. Box 53759 Cincinnati, Ohio 45253 or Spiritual Remembrances. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020