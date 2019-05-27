Services
Green Twp. - Catherine D. Bogenschutz (nee Meyer), beloved wife of the late William C. Bogenschutz Sr. Devoted mother of Catherine (late Joseph) Klable, William C. (Kathleen) Bogenschutz Jr., Michael (late Kathleen) Bogenschutz and Cynthia (Jeffrey) Savagian. Loving grandmother of Bill, Kyle, Ashley, Katie, Alex, Kimberly, Amanda and Jeffrey. Also survived by 8 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Sue Meyer and Virginia Hennard. Preceded in death by her brothers and a grandson Andrew. Catherine passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 95. Private Services. Memorials may be made to ASPCA or . Special condolences may be made to frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 27, 2019
