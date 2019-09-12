|
Catherine Dustin
Cincinnati - (nee Berchem). Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Dustin. Devoted mother Richard (Rose Sharon) Wallace. Loving grandmother of Vickey (Trenton) Brown, Lina Sexton, Joshua (Stacey) Wallace and Dustin (Kelli) Wallace. Loving great-grandmother of 13 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Tom Berchem, Teresa Siekbert and the late Marian Kampf, Lorraine Smith and Joseph Berchem. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Catherine will be remembered as a very loving and kind soul who was very involved and invested in all of the children in her family. She will also be remembered as an animal lover. Passed away Sunday September 8, 2019 at age 74. Visitation to be at St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine St., St. Bernard, 45217, Saturday September 14 from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the SPCA Cincinnati. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 12, 2019