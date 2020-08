Or Copy this URL to Share

HOGAN Catherine loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great Grandmother, Sister and Friend. Mrs. Hogan passed away on August 26, 2020 at 90 years of age. Visitation will take place Wednesday Sept 2, 2020 at 11 AM until time of Service 12:00 pm (noon) at Spring Grove Funeral Home (11825 Princeton Pike 45246) Interment Oak Cemetery.









