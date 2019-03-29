|
Catherine J. "Cathy" Withrow
Cincinnati - Catherine J. "Cathy" Withrow (nee Johnson) wife of the late Andrew E. "Drew" Withrow, devoted mother of Cheri L. Withrow-Mason, loving grandmother of Alexis, Alyssa, Julia, and Jaida, dear great-grandmother of Tristan, Timothy, Jr, Julius, and Jeremiah, caring sister of Martha A. Redmer and the late Harold Johnson, also survived by nieces and nephews. Mar. 24, 2019. Age 78 years. Residence Bonita Springs, FL, formerly of Anderson Twp. Graveside Service at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, 45232 on Mon. April 1, at 12 Noon. Friends may visit at the Cemetery on Mon. from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2019