Catherine M. "Cass" Geshan
Catherine "Cass" M. Geshan

Pierce Twp - Catherine "Cass" M. Geshan (nee Geib) beloved wife of Len A. Geshan, devoted mother of Len (Susan) Geshan Jr., Andrew (Carmen) Geshan, & Jean (Scott) Gaines, dear sister of Charles (Alice), the late Paul & George Geib, loving grandmother of Megan, Connor, Shelby, Natalie, Matthew, Patrick, & Parker, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Died Aug. 13, 2020 at the age of 85. Resident of Pierce Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas More Church, Withamsville, on Fri. Aug. 21 at 11AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 10-11AM. Memorials to St. Vincent dePaul Society. T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
