Catherine M. Knue (nee Herb)
Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late James F. Knue Sr., devoted mother of James (Vicky) Knue, Caye (Ed) Cooper, Marla (Michael) Downs, Brian (Roseann), Gary (Doris), Gregg (Michelle) Knue and the late Peg (Rick) Hardesty, loving grandmother of 14, great grandmother of 15, dear sister of Jack (the late Elaine) Herb, the late Marian (Robert) Klumb and Frank (Jean) Herb. Resident of College Hill and former owner of Peter Herb Florist. Catherine passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at age 96. Friends may call at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, 45224 on Thursday, May 30 from 5-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Clare Church, 1443 Cedar Avenue, 45224. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 29, 2019