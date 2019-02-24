|
Catherine Martin
Cincinnati - Martin, Catherine E (nee Tewes) Beloved mother of Janet Martin-Rush, Connie (Chris) Holtkamp, Mary (Dave) Hummel, Rich (Kim) Martin, Katie (Jeff) Barkley and Jeff Martin. Loving grandmother of 17 and great grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Mildred Mergenthal and the late Albert and William Tewes. Long time friend of Ward Hobbs. Died Thursday February 21, 2019 at the age of 77. Visitation Tuesday February 26, 2019 from 8:30-9:30AM at Meyer Geiser Funeral Home 4989 Glenway Ave. (across from Covedale Theater) Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. Mass of Christian burial 10:00AM at St Aloysius Gonzaga Church 4366 Bridgetown Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Remembrances may be made to P.O. Box 758517 Topeka Kansas 66675-8517 or Wolf Creek Habitat 14099 Wolf Creek Rd. Brookville, IN 47012. www.meyergeiser.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019