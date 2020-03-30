Resources
Cincinnati - (nee Hocter), beloved wife of the late Ted Redmond, Jr. Loving mother of Kathy (late Phil) Wesley, Ted Redmond III, Jim (Kathy) Redmond and Rob (Beth) Redmond. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Brother Charles Hocter and Jim Hocter. Visitation and Funeral Mass will be private. Memorials may be made to St. Martin's Church or Meals on Wheels.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
