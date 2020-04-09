|
|
Cecilia Lemming
Cincinnati - Cecilia Mary Lemming passed away April 5, 2020 at age 89. Beloved wife of Charles D. Lemming for over 70 years. Loving mother of Donna Kallgren (Dave), Carol Crawford, Chuck Lemming, and the late Nancy Lemming. Loving sister to Paul Frede (Janice) and the late Lawrence, Jack, and Arthur Frede. Grandmother to Chris Crawford, Jennifer, Jake (Whitney), and Ben Kallgren, Carlee Hardin and Brittney Lemming, as well as great grandchildren Noah Cooper, Tyler and Spencer. She will be missed by family and friends alike. Private service due to Corona restrictions. Suggested memorials to Matthew 25 Ministries or Madeira Women's Club. Condolences may be shared online on our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020