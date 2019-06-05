Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Charleen L. Davis Obituary
Charleen L. Davis

Mason - Charleen L. Davis, 89, passed away on May 28, 2019.

Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel, 11285 Princeton Pike in Springdale. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until time of the services.

Charleen was born on July 24, 1929 in Cincinnati, OH, to Nellie and Raymond Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Davis.

She was a homemaker and raised 4 children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Charleen had a heart of gold and would do anything to make her family happy. Charleen impacted the lives of many in her family and friends. She loved good company and enjoyed listening to and playing music.

Charleen is survived by her children, Randy Davis (Lynn), Rick Davis, Mike Davis (Suzanne), Cindy Large (Carl); 8 grandchildren and 11 great -grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Hospice of Southwest Ohio 7625 Camargo Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike in Springdale.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 5, 2019
