Charlene Belle Pierson
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Captain Richard J. Pierson. Devoted mother of Richard J. Pierson Jr., Gregory T. (Mary Lou) Pierson and the late Linda Marquis-Jones. Mother-in-law of Sean Jones. Cherished grandmother of Alison Rowland and Justin Marquis. Great-grandmother of Kaden and Kylie. Preceded in death by her sisters, Christine Crowley and Kathleen Fox. Departed on March 4, 2020 at the age of 90. Services have been held for the family. Memorial donations may be made to Queen City Hospice or The . Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020