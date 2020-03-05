Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Charlene Pierson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Pierson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Belle Pierson


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Charlene Belle Pierson Obituary
Charlene Belle Pierson

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Captain Richard J. Pierson. Devoted mother of Richard J. Pierson Jr., Gregory T. (Mary Lou) Pierson and the late Linda Marquis-Jones. Mother-in-law of Sean Jones. Cherished grandmother of Alison Rowland and Justin Marquis. Great-grandmother of Kaden and Kylie. Preceded in death by her sisters, Christine Crowley and Kathleen Fox. Departed on March 4, 2020 at the age of 90. Services have been held for the family. Memorial donations may be made to Queen City Hospice or The . Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -