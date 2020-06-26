Charlene "Jeep" Miller
Charlene "Jeep" Miller

(nee Mills) beloved wife of the late Steve Miller, loving mother of Danny (Amy) Miller, Sarah (Mike) Oney and the late Daryl (Julie-still living) Miller, grandmother of Jamie Apgar, Rose Miller, Ben Oney, Adam Miller and Emma Oney, sister of the late Donna Ramie, Paul Mills and Shelia Lunsford, also loved by many nieces and nephews. Passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at age 71. Visitation Monday 5-8 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral service Tuesday 10 AM at the funeral home. Please practice social distancing during services. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society (Wig Salon). www.vittstermeranderson.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
JUN
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
