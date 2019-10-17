Services
Charlene Schultz Obituary
Charlene Schultz

Milford - Charlene E. (nee Gest) Schultz. Beloved wife of 50 years to Richard Schultz. Loving mother of Jeff (Beth) Schultz and Rob Schultz. Proud grandmother of Josh (Kristine) and Jeremy Schultz. Dear friend of many. Went home to be with her Savior on October 15, 2019 at the age of 78. Family will receive friends Saturday, October 26 from 9-10:30 AM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 10:30 AM. Interment Rose Hill Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
