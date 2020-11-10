Charles Anthony (Tony) Freck
Lewis Center, OH - Charles Anthony (Tony) Freck passed away in the company of his family at First & Main of Lewis Center in Lewis Center, OH on November 5, 2020, at the age of 84 after a 27-year battle with prostate cancer. Tony was born in Geneva, IL, on February 27, 1936, to Emily Carley Freck and Charles Augustus Freck, both deceased, and was preceded in death by his wife Harriet Freck in 2015. He is survived by his sisters, Carley "Bitsy" Bryson and Kay Holloway. Tony is lovingly remembered by his son, Dale Freck of Wilmington, DE (daughter-in-law Kris, grandchildren Justin and Allison), his daughter Lynn O'Donnell of Lewis Center, OH (son-in-law Tim, grandchildren Jake and Abby) and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45232 later this year.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the James Cancer Hospital Prostate Cancer Prevention and Therapy Fund (302024) of The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43221 or online at:https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=DEV_AG-MED_CHRI-JamesWeb-ON-S&Fund=302024
Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.schoedinger.com/obituaries
