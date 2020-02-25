|
|
Charles "Chuck" Berger
Villa Hills - Charles "Chuck" Berger 66 years of age passed away Friday February 21 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY with his family by his side. Chuck was the loving husband of Sharon Berger (nee Lueke). Loving father of Bryan Berger (Allison), Bradley Berger, Brennan Berger (Stephanie). Loving grandpa of Stella, Charlotte, Jack and Miles. Dear brother of Judy Collins, Dick Berger, Cathy Wilcox, Jimmie Berger, Nancy Locke, and Lisa Pilger. Chuck was President of Bilz Insurance, former Board Member for The Bank of Kentucky, and lifelong advocate and supporter of The Point Arc, Redwood Rehabilitation Center, and Welcome House. Chuck was a member of the first Men's Basketball team at NKU, and was committed to supporting the university's academics and athletics well beyond his playing days. Chuck's favorite pastimes include coaching his kid's basketball teams, spending weekend afternoons with "the guys" watching any sporting event known to man, and traveling to Lexington for the spring and fall meets at Keeneland to watch the horses. Visitation will be Sunday March 1, 2020 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Ft. Mitchell. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday March 2, 2020 at 10:00am at Blessed Sacrament. Burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family has asked donations to The Point Arc and the . Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020