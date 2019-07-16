|
|
Charles Buhler
Batavia - Charles R. Buhler, a resident of Batavia, passed away July 14, 2019 at Hospice of Cincinnati East at the age of 74. Charles was the beloved husband of Rita Buhler (nee Daye), loving father of Natalie Hanson (late Jim), Charles C. Buhler (Heather) and step-father of Kimberly Car (David) and Gregory Klein (Missy), cherished grandfather of Morgan, Garrett, Christopher, Charlie, Samantha, Caleb, Noah, Benjamin, Erika, Brooklyn and Garrett, dear brother of William Buhler (Shirley). He was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle and Lewis Buhler. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18 from 6-8 PM with a Masonic and Scottish Rite service beginning at 7:30 PM at St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 8101 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati 45255. On Friday, July 19, visitation from 10-11 AM followed by the funeral service at 11 AM at the church. Interment to follow at Stonelick Township Cemetery in Owensville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Good Samaritan, 25 Amelia-Olive Branch Rd., Amelia, OH 45102. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home of Amelia serving the family. www.ecnurre.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 16, 2019