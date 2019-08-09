Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church
4416 Fayard Drive
Batavia, OH
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church
4416 Fayard Drive
Batavia, OH
1950 - 2019
Charles Burkhart Obituary
Charles Burkhart

Union Twp. - Charles R. Burkhart passed away peacefully at his home on August 7, 2019 at the age of 68. He was born on September 30, 1950 in Harlan, KY to the late Bentley and Tisha Burkhart. Beloved husband of Kim (nee Baker) Burkhart of 36 years. Loving father to Lynette (Barry) King and Charles Jr. (Carrie) Burkhart. Dear grandfather to Daniel & Hannah King and Emily & Charles Burkhart III. He was a devoted son-in-law to Mayme and the late Bill Baker. He is survived by sister Sylvia (Jimmy) Griffin of Pathfork, KY;brothers, Earl (Dale) Burkhart and Levi (Louanna) Burkhart; and sister-in-laws, Margaret Burkhart of Harlan, KY, Kathy Baker of Batavia, OH and Karol (Greg) Stafford of Cincinnati, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 3 brothers. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. There will be a visitation at the Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 4416 Fayard Drive, Batavia on Saturday, August 10 from 12Noon until time of funeral service at 1:00PM. www.ecnurre.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 9, 2019
