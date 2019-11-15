Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Burkhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Butz" Burkhart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Butz" Burkhart Obituary
Charles "Butz" Burkhart

Charles "Butz" Burkhart beloved husband of the late Audrey (Nee: Zapf) Burkhart. Loving father of Diane (Roger) Morris, Michael (Joan), Don "Art" (Nina),Jim "Jay" (Joyce) and Kevin (Debbie) Burkhart. Devoted grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather to 13. Dear brother of Moe (Joan) Burkhart. Preceded in death by five siblings. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on November 12, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Visitation will be Thurs. Nov. 21st from 10:30 until 12:30 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thurs. Nov. 21st 1:00P.M. at St. Vincent DePaul Church, 4026 River Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave, 45205.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now