|
|
Charles "Dan" Cook
Charles "Dan" Cook affectionately known as Ranger Dan, age 74, passed away April 1, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Demaris Cook, daughter Amanda Cook and son Logan Cook, sisters Barbara Caylor-Outen and Leslie Jollie, nieces Pam Cook and Michalle Caylor, nephew Jason Caylor. He was preceded in death by his brother David Cook and wife Helen Cook. Dan served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force and the greater Cincinnati Area for 27 years as a State Farm Agent.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020