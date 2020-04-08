|
|
Charles David Mattlin
Former Georgia resident Charles David Mattlin (Rabbit), 81, died April 5, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, services will not be held at this time. A memorial service will be held once the quarantine has been lifted.
Mr. Mattlin was born August 21, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Dorothy Mattlin. On October 22, 1960, Dave married Marilyn Seitz and they settled into Delhi Township in Cincinnati Ohio where they had one daughter and three sons.
Mr. Mattlin began Mattlin Construction in 1975 where he worked for over 30 years until his oldest son David Jr. took over. Dave also started Tri-State Concrete Sawing in 1985, which his son Scott now runs. Dave was a member of the Delhi Athletic Hall of Fame and Masonic Lodge, including being the Master in 1973. He loved to fish with his wife Marilyn and became an avid golfer in his retirement. He also took great pleasure in attending all of his grandchildren's sporting events.
Mr. Mattlin is survived by his wife Marilyn, three sons (David Jr., Scott, and Tim), three brothers (Tom, Bob, and Joe), eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
The family takes comfort in the fact that Mr. Mattlin is now with his daughter Lori, two sisters (Jenny and Nancy) and his mother.
Donations may be sent to the https://donate3.cancer.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020