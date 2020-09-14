1/
Charles Donald "Bones" Wanstrath Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Donald "Bones" Wanstrath Sr.

Charles Donald "Bones" Wanstrath senior of West Chester died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was 89. He is preceded in death by his wife Jo Lynn Wanstrath. He was an air force veteran during the Korean War and worked over 40 hears at GE aircraft. Friend, Father, and Grandfather, He is loved and remembered by a legion of friends and family. He is survived by his children Debbie, Chuck (Christy), Chris (Erin), Clay, and special niece Dana (Gary). Grandchildren Jordan (Jordan), Desi (James), Nic, Shea, Charlie, and Frankie. Great grandchildren Ethan, Hannah, Noah, Austin, Win, Wyatt, Ollie, Willie Mac, and Peyton. A memorial service will be held on from 1-3 on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt 42) West Chester, OH 45069. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences can be made at hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 14 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Memorial service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved