Charles E. Boggs
1937 - 2020
Charles E. Boggs

Charles Eldon Boggs, beloved husband of Betty J. Boggs (nee Halcomb) of 60 years. Loving father of Tammy (Jeff) McCalla. Cherished grandfather of Kortney (Rob) Redelman, Kyle (Jen) McCalla, and Tyler McCalla. Treasured great-grandfather of Dalton, Ethan, and Maggie. Dear brother of Helen Fields, Shirley Bowling, Margie Shelley, Linda Neal, and the late Jean Walters. Employee of GE for 32 years. Passed away Wednesday, July 1st, 2020. Age 82. Visitation Mon. July 6th from 5PM-7PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Funeral Service Tue. July 7th at 10AM also at the funeral home. Social distancing and facemasks required by family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund (11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852). MRFH.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
JUL
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
Charles was always kind and always smiling. He was a man of integrity and loved Betty and his family. Was so pleasant and full of fun. He and Betty were two of our best friends in high school. We will miss him....until we meet again in Heaven
Barb and Charles Cook
Friend
