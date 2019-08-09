Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Oppelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Oppelt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. Oppelt Obituary
Charles E. Oppelt

Colerain Twp. - Charles E. Oppelt, beloved and wonderful husband of the late Claire Oppelt, adored father of Sandra Oppelt and Cynthia (Timothy) Napier, devoted grandfather of Betty (O'Brian) Davis, Alicia (Brandon) Stout, Cassandra (Troy) Kathman, and Amanda (Todd Vokas) Napier, loving great-grandfather of Banks Stout, Boone Stout, Carson Kathman and Cooper Kathman. Preceded in death by granddaughter Jessica Napier. Charlie was a Korean War Navy Veteran. Age 90, died suddenly August 7, 2019. No services. Memorials may be directed to the . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now