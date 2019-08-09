|

Charles E. Oppelt
Colerain Twp. - Charles E. Oppelt, beloved and wonderful husband of the late Claire Oppelt, adored father of Sandra Oppelt and Cynthia (Timothy) Napier, devoted grandfather of Betty (O'Brian) Davis, Alicia (Brandon) Stout, Cassandra (Troy) Kathman, and Amanda (Todd Vokas) Napier, loving great-grandfather of Banks Stout, Boone Stout, Carson Kathman and Cooper Kathman. Preceded in death by granddaughter Jessica Napier. Charlie was a Korean War Navy Veteran. Age 90, died suddenly August 7, 2019. No services. Memorials may be directed to the . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 9, 2019