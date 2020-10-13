Charles "Ed" E. RuehlmanAnderson Twp. - Charles "Ed" E. Ruehlman beloved husband of Theresa "Carol" C. Ruehlman (nee Gibbons), devoted father of Todd A. (Kimberly) Ruehlman, loving grandfather of Kyle Ruehlman, dear brother of Phyllis (Jim) Hope, Kay (Terry) Thompson, Richard "Brent" Ruehlman, and Marylynn (Rob) Brechmann, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Died Oct. 10, 2020 at age 79. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Sat. Nov. 7, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Sat. from 9:30-10:30 AM. Memorials to The Wellness Community Greater Cincinnati. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.