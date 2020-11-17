Charles Ernest Brewer



Charles Ernest Brewer passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born January 14, 1942 in Ashland, Ohio to Vernon and Elizabeth Brewer. He was a resident of Cincinnati his entire adult life where he worked as a lithographer for more than 40 years. Mr. Brewer was a member of Anderson Hills United Methodist Church. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Brewer is survived by his wife, Karen Brewer, two sons, John (Kirsten) Brewer of Cincinnati, James (Carmela) Brewer of Cincinnati, daughter Susan (Ken) Boyd of Augusta, GA, grandchildren Andrew Brewer, Lindsay (Max) Colaner, Eric (Mariah) Brewer, Kaleb (Hannelyn) Boyd, five great-grandchildren, brother Tom (Judy) Brewer of Naples, FL, sister Marlene Roar of Ashland, OH and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Vernon Brewer, sisters Nancy Simmons, Charlene Brewer and Barbara Brewer. A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2021. The family requests that memorial contributions are made to Anderson Hills United Methodist Church, 7515 Forest Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45255.









