1/
Charles "Gene" Fahey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Gene" Fahey

Lawrenceburg - age 87, passed away on Friday. Gene was born in Aurora, IN, son of the late Leo and Bernadette (Boehler) Fahey. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Dorothy "Jane" Fahey; 7 children, Debbie (Bill) Wunder, Mike Fahey, Angie (Steve) McGuire, Pat (Janet) Fahey, Gene (Debbie) Fahey, Andrew Fahey, Bridget (Paul) Weakley; 21 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9-11 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held at 11 am. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitch-Denney Funeral Home, Inc.
455 Ridge Avenue
Lawrenceburg, IN 47025
(812) 537-2080
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitch-Denney Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Fitch-Denney Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved