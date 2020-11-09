Charles "Gene" Fahey
Lawrenceburg - age 87, passed away on Friday. Gene was born in Aurora, IN, son of the late Leo and Bernadette (Boehler) Fahey. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Dorothy "Jane" Fahey; 7 children, Debbie (Bill) Wunder, Mike Fahey, Angie (Steve) McGuire, Pat (Janet) Fahey, Gene (Debbie) Fahey, Andrew Fahey, Bridget (Paul) Weakley; 21 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9-11 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held at 11 am. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com