Charles Fredrick



Lakeside Park - Charles A. Fredrick passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 8, 2019. Charlie is survived by his wife Mary Jo Fredrick (nee Hayes), sister Beverly Messmer (Tom), his four children Charles Fredrick (Laura), Mike Fredrick (Nicole), Maureen Davin (Bill), and Joe Fredrick. He was a loving and supportive Grandfather to eleven grandkids Julia and C.J. Fredrick, Lillian, Alexandria, Elizabeth Fredrick, Brock, Jack, Mick, Kathleen, Joey (Laura), Nick Fredrick. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Charlie graduated from Newport Catholic , University of Notre Dame where he played football, and earned a masters degree from Xavier University. He was a high school teacher, coach, athletic director, and mentor to many. He was an avid supporter of all high school sports. Charlie was honored to be inducted into the Ohio Athletic Directors Hall of Fame , the first inductee into the Winton Woods Hall of Fame. He is also a member Newport Central Catholic Hall of Fame , along with the prestigious Larosas High School Hall of Fame. Upon retirement the Winton Woods Football Field was named Charlie Fredrick Stadium. He enjoyed supporting his grandchildren's activities, fishing with family and friends, and following Notre Dame football and Covington Catholic basketball with great passion. He enjoyed many countless life long friendships. Charlie will be remembered as a friend to everyone he met. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 - 8:00pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10:00 am. Burial St Joseph Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to: Newport Catholic High School 13 Carothers Rd, Newport, KY 41071 or The Charles Fredrick Scholarship Fund C/O Winton Woods High School 1231 W Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45240 or Covington Catholic High School 1600 Dixie Highway, Park Hills, KY 41011. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary