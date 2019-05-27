Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
5361 Dry Ridge Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Charles G. Gutzwiller Obituary
Charles G. Gutzwiller

Colerain Twp - GUTZWILLER, Charles G. - Beloved husband for 64 years to Mary L.(nee Ihle) Gutzwiller; Devoted father of Ann Rivers, Jan (Thomas) Mallory, James (Jeannine) Gutzwiller, Pamela (Jim) Mohr, Tamie (William) Kitchell, Ray (Melinda) Gutzwiller, Kay (John) Schock, Mary (Doug) Sturgeon and the late Robert Gutzwiller; Dear grandfather of 25 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; Passed away on Saturday May 25, 2019 at the age of 87; Visitation will be held at the Neidhard Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy on Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Church 5361 Dry Ridge Road Cincinnati, 45252 on Thursday at 10:00 A.M. If so desired, remembrances may be sent to the Little Sisters of the Poor 476 Riddle Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45220; Condolences may be sent to www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 27, 2019
