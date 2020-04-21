|
Charles G. Suhr
Delhi Twp. - CHARLES G. SUHR. Beloved father of Christopher (Julie Anne) Suhr. Loving grandfather of Megan, Colleen and Lindsay Suhr and great grandfather of Wesley Henson. Friend and former husband of Linda Suhr. Devoted brother of Helen (Joseph) Heim. Passed away suddenly on Monday, April 20, 2020. Age 71 years. Private services will be held for immediate family at Neidhard Young Funeral Home in Mt. Healthy on Friday at 12 noon. A live webcast link is available on Charles' obituary page at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020