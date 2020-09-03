Charles Gregory (Chip) Hartinger



Brighton, MI - Charles Gregory (Chip) Hartinger, age 72, of Brighton, Michigan, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, died suddenly at his home on June 24, 2020.



Chip was the oldest child of Charles J. Hartinger and Doris Hodson Hartinger. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Polly Skolarus and his beloved daughter, Emily Hartinger of Fort Collins, Colorado. He also leaves stepchildren Kim (Tim) Cline Stockelman of Cincinnati, Bryan (Vanessa) Cline and grandson Chris Cline of Greendale, Indiana, step daughter Kelly Lollio, and grandchildren Brody and Jillian Lollio of Farmington Hills, Michigan. Also mourning his passing are his sisters Mary (Anatole) Suttschenko, Therese (Roger) Foster, Jeanne Hartinger, his brother John (Lynne) Hartinger and many nieces and nephews who will miss his bright smile and greeting, "Hey, Gang!"



Chip attended St. Catherine Parochial School and was a 1966 graduate of Western Hills High School. He worked for the B&O railroad prior to enlisting in the 82nd Airborne Army unit in 1967. After he left the service, he returned to working at the railroad while taking classes and graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Cincinnati. After finishing his education, Chip worked as an engineer at General Dynamics in San Diego, California, moving to Farmington Hills, Michigan to work and eventually retire from Ford Motor Company.



Chip loved all aspects of music including performing and recording. He received his first guitar at the age of ten and had a lifelong love of the instrument. Chip enjoyed photography and travel but he was most happy when he was working underneath a car or building something with his hands. One of his most precious memories was working side by side with his grandfather and father who were carpenters.



A Celebration of Life will be planned when restrictions to large groups are lifted and family and friends can gather to remember a truly unforgettable individual.









