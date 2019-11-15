|
Charles "Chip" Guerity
Charles "Chip" Guerity passed away on November 12, 2019 after a long and difficult battle with Parkinson's disease and other issues related to Agent Orange. This resulted from his Marine Corps service in Viet Nam, where he endured the rugged battle of Khe San. He was born in Cincinnati on August 13, 1946 . He graduated from Xavier University in 1971 and received a Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of South Carolina in 1979. Chip's professional life was dedicated to social work and mental health. He was an amazing individual who truly cared for his patients and those that needed his kindness and consideration. As an Oncology Social Worker he initiated and implemented the first "I CAN COPE" and "Make Today Count" support /educational groups in the Cincinnati area, and an outreach program, "CANCERSHARE". Chip was an avid photographer, with many of his photos featured in various publications. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mildred and is survived by his sisters; Sue Koch, Tisa Walker and Joan Stone. He also leaves behind his much loved nieces and nephews. A lifelong Cincinnatian, Chip's love affair with his beloved Reds was unquestioned. Through the glory days of the "Big Red Machine" to the more struggling times, he never faltered. During the most difficult days of his illness, his favorite team brought him a measure of comfort. Chip's remains were donated to the University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine. At a subsequent date, he will be interned at the Veterans National Cemetery in South Florida. Chip's family is grateful to the wonderful staff at the Beechwood Home for their kindness and care, and for the care and support in his final days from Hospice.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019