Charles H. Addington
Cincinnati - Charles Homer Addington, age 87, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on September 5, 2020 with his loving wife at his side. Charles was born on May 14, 1933 in Wise, Va., the eldest child of the late Charles and Doshia Addington. He is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Evelyn (nee Colonel), two children, daughter Karla Susan Addington-Smith (Craig) and son Eric Charles, and grandsons Austin Tyler (Taylor) and Payton Tanner; also survived by brothers, Robert, Clyde and Thomas Addington and a sister, Betty Hill; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Charles was a United States Army Veteran, stationed in Germany from 1956 to 1958 and a lifetime member of the VFW. Charles was loved and admired by family and friends for his impeccable work ethic, his kindness, generosity and big smile. He lit up a room! He was driven and hardworking, starting out as a truck driver for Kraft Foods in the early 1960's and quickly made his way up the company ladder to become a top salesperson, receiving recognition and many honors for his sales accomplishments. His clients were loyal and appreciated his commitment to outstanding customer service and respectfully referred to him as "Charlie Cheese". From the sum of his travels, Charles had been around the world. He was an exceptional cook and avid gardener, learning these skills from his mother growing up in the Appalachian Mountains of western Virginia. Holiday dinners and family gatherings were a cause for celebration as four generations of Charles' family and friends would gather around the table. The youngest of them called him "Grandpa Chuck". His presence will be sorely missed and he will be loved forever by many. Friends may call at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 200 Western Ave. New Richmond on Thursday September 10, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. Interment at St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
