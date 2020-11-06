1/
Charles H. Mayhaus
Charles H. Mayhaus

Charles H. beloved husband of Mary Jane (Nee: Stern) Mayhaus. Loving father of Janice (Bill) Walz, David (Denise) and Mark (Linda) Mayhaus. Devoted grandfather of Eric (Christine), Emily (Mike), Christina, Stephanie (Evan), Kate (Olivia), Alex, Kaitlyn, Andrew, Abby and the late Elizabeth Mayhaus. Cherished great-grandfather of Henry, Lily and Wes. Dear brother of Carol (the late Robert) Manning, Marjo (the late Rick) O'Brien and the late Marlene O'Brien. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on November 3, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Visitation will be Sat. November 14th from 9:30 until 10:30 A.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Sat. November 14th 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, 45233. If so desired memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 8041 Hosbrook Rd., Suite 422, 45236.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Funeral services provided by
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
