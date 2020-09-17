1/1
Charles H. Welch
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles H. Welch

New Baltimore - Charles H. "Charlie" Welch, age 94 of Harrison, Ohio (New Baltimore) passed away on September 16, 2020. He was born in Hixson, Tennessee on May 6, 1926, the son of George and Lotha Welch. On October 6, 1946 he married Nellie Wilson in Rossville, Georgia and she preceded him in death in 2012. Charles actively served in WWII in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946. He served on the U.S.S New Jersey and was deployed in South Pacific Theater. He was a founding member and president of Welch Sand and Gravel Inc. He was a member of the Knights of Pythias Mill Lodge and the Snow Masons Masonic Lodge. Charles was affiliated with the Middle Valley First Baptist Church in Hixson, Tennessee. He is survived by his three children, James (Suzanne) Welch, Ronnie (Jean) Welch, and June (Ronald) Coffman; grandchildren, Kim Welch, Karen Williams, Danny Welch, Tammy Hollander, Kelly Tinder and Whitney Moore; Eleven great grandchildren; Three great-great grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Venice Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd. Ste. 221, Columbus OH 43220 or Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Service
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved