Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles (Ron) Hale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles (Ron) Hale Obituary
Charles (Ron) Hale – Beloved husband of the late Carolyn Sue Hale for 38 years. Devoted father of Ronda (Bill) Sammons and Chuck (Elizabeth) Hale. Loving grandfather of Alyssa, Alexandra, Billy, Jake, Amanda, Abby and Bella. Cherished great-grandfather of Mikayla, Keon and Aiden. Passed away March 2, 2019 at the age of 77.
Ron loved golf, baseball, bowling, horseshoes and spending time with his dog, Suzie. He enjoyed Corvettes and Mustangs and owned many of them throughout his life. Ron cherished his friends and family but his deepest love for the last 58 years has been for his wife Carolyn.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to : Blue Ash, 4310 Cooper Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 06, 2019 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy), 7345 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now