Charles (Ron) Hale – Beloved husband of the late Carolyn Sue Hale for 38 years. Devoted father of Ronda (Bill) Sammons and Chuck (Elizabeth) Hale. Loving grandfather of Alyssa, Alexandra, Billy, Jake, Amanda, Abby and Bella. Cherished great-grandfather of Mikayla, Keon and Aiden. Passed away March 2, 2019 at the age of 77.

Ron loved golf, baseball, bowling, horseshoes and spending time with his dog, Suzie. He enjoyed Corvettes and Mustangs and owned many of them throughout his life. Ron cherished his friends and family but his deepest love for the last 58 years has been for his wife Carolyn.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to : Blue Ash, 4310 Cooper Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 06, 2019 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy), 7345 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.