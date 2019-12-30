|
|
Charles Henry Nicol
Ross, OH - Age 81 passed away on October 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Toni (Boysen) Nicol. He is survived by his three children, Chris (Sandi) Nicol, Rebekka (Ralph) Martino, and Amanda (Chris) Fitz; seven grandchildren; sister, Mary Fribley; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Ferguson; and other loving relatives and friends. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 am until the Memorial Service at 11 am. Donations to the National Park Systems. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019