Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Charles Henry Nicol Obituary
Charles Henry Nicol

Ross, OH - Age 81 passed away on October 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Toni (Boysen) Nicol. He is survived by his three children, Chris (Sandi) Nicol, Rebekka (Ralph) Martino, and Amanda (Chris) Fitz; seven grandchildren; sister, Mary Fribley; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Ferguson; and other loving relatives and friends. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 am until the Memorial Service at 11 am. Donations to the National Park Systems. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
