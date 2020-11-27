Charles J. Carraher, Jr.
Montgomery - Charles "Charlie" J. Carraher, Jr., born Sept. 22, 1922, passed away peacefully in Cincinnati on Nov. 25, 2020. Born in the West End area of Cincinnati, Charlie served as a pilot in WWII, primarily based in England, France and Germany, from his enlistment in 1942 until his discharge in 1946. He earned several citations and medals for his service, including Distinguished Unit Citation with Cluster for Air Drops, World War II Victory Medal, and more. Shortly upon his return home, he was set up on a blind date with Joyce Carraher (nee Root), whom he married in 1947.
Charlie spent the majority of his career with The Enquirer, from 1937 until 1973, starting as a newspaper carrier during his high school years (Norwood High School '40) and moving up through the ranks. Some of his proudest accomplishments with The Enquirer include starting The Enquirer's "Women of the Year" awards in 1968 and being assigned to work with the Cincinnati Reds while The Enquirer was involved in the team's ownership from 1962-72. In addition, he traveled across the U.S. and Canada as a professional motivational speaker, giving over 2,000 presentations from 1972-99; founded The Children's Center daycare and preschool with Joyce, which they ran from 1981-89; and much more. Charlie was also active in the local community - beloved leader and member at Church of the Saviour UMC from 1957 to present; volunteer football coach at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy from 1999-2003, while his grandson played there; and avid Cincinnati sports fan, including the Reds, Bengals and UC Bearcats.
Charlie is preceded in death by his wife Joyce (Oct. 28, 2016). He is survived by his two children, Cindy Coggins and Craig Carraher (Sally); four grandchildren - Ashley Carraher, Patrick Coggins (Bri), Kyle Carraher, Ellie Coggins Angus (Erik); and great-grandchild Charlotte Coggins (daughter of Patrick and Bri).
The family will be holding a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, Charlie asked that donations be made out to Church of the Saviour UMC, attention - Youth Ministry. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.mrfh.com
