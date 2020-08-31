Charles J. "Chuck" Hatke
Lawrenceburg, IN - Charles J. "Chuck" Hatke. Beloved husband of Carol Hatke and the late Marlene Brunsman Hatke. Dear father of Sue (Craig) Baum, Deb (Charles) Allegree, Russ Hatke and Jim (Deb) Hatke. Loving grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Devoted brother of the late Thelma Mattscheck. Passed away suddenly, Sunday August 30, 2020. Age 88 years. Visitation will be held at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Rd. at Hamilton Avenue on Friday, September 4 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association
; The American Cancer Society
or the Disabled American Veterans
. Condolences may be expressed to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com