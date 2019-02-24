Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
513-863-7077
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
View Map
Resources
Charles J. Mischell


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles J. Mischell Obituary
Charles J. Mischell

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth J. Mischell (nee Kniss) for 69 years. Devoted father of Richard (Cindy) Mischell and Amy (Ervin) Rivera. Cherished grandfather of Michael (Kimberly) Krawson, Amanda (Michael) Pannell, Scott (Melissa) Gee, and Jonathan Rivera; a great-grandfather of Mary Hope, Arielle, Wade, Emily and Kaitlyn. Charlie passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 93. Visitation will be held from 11AM until time of the Funeral Service at 12PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45015. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or PAWS of Dearborn County. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
