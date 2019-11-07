|
|
Charles James Streicher
Beloved husband for 54 years of the late Mary Arleen (nee Sweeney) Streicher. Loving father of Jill (Mark) Zoller, Mark (Karen) Streicher, Christy (Tom) Kiphart, Scott (Jean) Streicher, and Jan (Doug) Scott. Dear uncle of Sue (Dennis) May and Linda (Robert) Freeman. Cherished grandpa of 13 and great grandpa of 8. Charles was a truly good man and will be missed by many. Passed away on Nov 5th at the age of 96. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on Thursday, Nov 14th at 10:30am at St. Bernard Church, 7130 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45247. Burial of ashes to follow at the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Christian Village at Mt. Healthy, 8097 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019