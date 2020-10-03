1/
Charles Joseph Staats
1938 - 2020
Charles Joseph Staats

Anderson Twp - Charles Joseph Staats. Born January 31st, 1938 in Greenfield, Ohio. Graduated from Ohio University and served in the United States Army. Beloved husband of the late Mary Alice Staats, devoted father of Christi McElveen Roe, J. R. (Jennifer) Staats, and the late Joseph Staats. Loving grandfather of Mae, Robert, Charlie, Avett, Chloe, Rachel, Andy, Jake, and Josh. Died peacefully September 10, 2020 at age 82 years at the Residence at Salem Woods in Anderson Twp. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home will be holding a memorial gathering at a future date at which time his cremated remains will be buried with those of his wife, Mary Alice, as they both wished it to be. In lieu of flowers, please be loving and kind to each other and also consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association, The Residence at Salem Woods, and/or Bella Care Hospice. www.tpwhite.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
