Gilligan-Siefke-Grueter Funeral Home
3671 Warsaw Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 921-0302
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Gilligan-Siefke-Grueter Funeral Home
3671 Warsaw Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45205
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Charles Kaufhold


1942 - 2020
Charles Kaufhold Obituary
Charles Kaufhold

Cincinnati - Charles Kaufhold, age 77, passed-away on Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020. Brother of Barbara (late Fred) Contant, Mary (late Barry) Dixon and John (Jo Ann) Kaufhold. Visitation Tuesday, February 11 at the Gilligan-Siefke-Grueter Funeral Home, 3671 Warsaw Ave. from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, across the street from the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
