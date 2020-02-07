|
|
Charles Kaufhold
Cincinnati - Charles Kaufhold, age 77, passed-away on Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020. Brother of Barbara (late Fred) Contant, Mary (late Barry) Dixon and John (Jo Ann) Kaufhold. Visitation Tuesday, February 11 at the Gilligan-Siefke-Grueter Funeral Home, 3671 Warsaw Ave. from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, across the street from the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020