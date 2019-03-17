|
Charles Keith
Cincinnati - Age 81, the first black usher of the REDS passed away on March 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Mrs. Princetta Smith-Keith, beloved children and numerous relatives and friends. Visitation will be Fri, March 22 from 11am until the hour of service at 1pm at Mt. Zion Miss Baptist Church 40 Coral Ave Glendale 45246. Interment Oak Hill cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Preston Charles Funeral Home www.prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019