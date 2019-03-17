Services
Preston Charles Funeral Home
400 N Wayne Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45215
513-761-0082
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Miss Baptist Church
40 Coral Ave
Glendale, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Miss Baptist Church
40 Coral Ave
Glendale, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Keith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Keith

Obituary Condolences

Charles Keith Obituary
Charles Keith

Cincinnati - Age 81, the first black usher of the REDS passed away on March 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Mrs. Princetta Smith-Keith, beloved children and numerous relatives and friends. Visitation will be Fri, March 22 from 11am until the hour of service at 1pm at Mt. Zion Miss Baptist Church 40 Coral Ave Glendale 45246. Interment Oak Hill cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Preston Charles Funeral Home www.prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now