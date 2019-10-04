|
Charles Keith Henry
Cincinnati - Charles Keith Henry was born in Cincinnati Ohio to Nancy and Leonard Henry (DIV.) on Monday January 12, 1976. He departed this Earthly Life on Monday, August 19, 2019. He lived a loving life, full of teaching, learning, and was an Inspiration to all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his Great Grandma and Grampa Henry, Grandparents Charles and Etta Henry, Aunt Linda and Uncle Jeff Henry, Uncles Kenneth and Jeff Henry, and Uncle Robert Krakan. In passing he leaves behind his loving mother Nancy Henry, father-Leonard Henry, Brothers Shaun Henry nee Kerri, Kevin Henry, Kyle Henry nee Brandy, nephew Dylan Henry, Aunts, Vera McNabb, Faye Manges, Alicia Sinatra, and Aunt MiMie Krakan. Uncles, John, Fred, and Keith Henry nee Bobbie, many cousins and many beautiful friends who have rallied around him throughout the years. He will be greatly missed by all. His service will be Sat. Oct 5th at East Side Crossroads Church, 4450 Eastgate S. Dr. Cinti Oh 45452. Ph 513 731- 7400 from 11am to 1. Repast meal provided by family after the service. He will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Compton Rd. Cinti OH at a later date with family only. Donations can be made to Crossroads Church for their continued outreach of love and care they give to not only those within our community, but around the world.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019