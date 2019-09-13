Services
Good Shepherd Parish
8815 E Kemper Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
8815 E. Kemper Road
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
8815 E. Kemper Road
Cincinnati, OH
Charles L. Caton

Charles L. Caton Obituary
Charles L. Caton

Symmes Township - Charles L. Caton passed away September 10, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Adrienne, his children Laura (Dale) Horne, Paula (Joe) Beinke, and Scott. Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind 3 brothers, and 1 sister. Visitation, 9 AM and Funeral Mass, 10 AM, on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Condolences may be expressed at:

GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019
