Charles "Chuck" L. Fowler Jr.
Terrace Park - Charles "Chuck" L. Fowler Jr. 92, of Terrace Park, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 21. He was preceded in death by mother Fern Kramer, father Charles Fowler Sr., brothers Dawson "Buck" Maupin, and Ronald Maupin. He is survived by wife Lois (Reynolds) Fowler, children Michael and Nancy Fowler, Linda and Sean Mullucey, Bonnie and George Barnette, Stephen and Irene Fowler. Grandchildren Michael, Jonathon, and Jennifer Fowler, Mary and Adam Yeary, Arlo and Zoey Barnette, Ellen Barnette, Danielle and Jay Robinson, Eli Mullucey, Elise Fowler. Great grandchildren Faith, Madison, Kai, Kingston, Zahra, Aiden, Alex, Ashton. Sister Pat Layman, sisters-in-law Veronica Lawrence and Raelean Maupin. Retired from the City of Cincinnati Health Department, was a veteran of the Korean War, and was a follower of Christ for over 60 years. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Craver Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Main St., Milford, OH 45150 at 12 noon, where family and friends will be received from 10:30 AM until the hour of service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family request all that attend wear masks. There will be some available at the door for those who need one. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Children's Hospital of Cincinnati, Eastside Christian Church, or Hospice of Cincinnati.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2020.