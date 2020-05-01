Charles L. Kleiner
Charles L. Kleiner

Lebanon - 73, beloved husband of Susan Ann (nee Sherman), devoted father of Amber Kleiner, late Marcus Kleiner, Doug (Amy) Kleiner and step-father of Chris M. Earhart, loving grandpa of Ali and Leah Kleiner, brother of 12 siblings. Passed away April, 25, 2020. Limited visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 2-4:30 PM. Service Private. Restrictive guidelines will be observing "SAFE DISTANCING" and wearing a mask for safety is recommended. To share a story or send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Visitation
2:00 - 4:30 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
